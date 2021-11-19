Oppenheimer Comments on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

