Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.