FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cano Health in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CANO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CANO opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 54,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,292,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,043,153.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

