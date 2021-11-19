Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

