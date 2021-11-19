FY2021 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Increased by Oppenheimer

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Homology Medicines in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of FIXX opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.