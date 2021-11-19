Reviewing HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Alset EHome International -282.05% -62.45% -55.98%

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeFed and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeFed and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.96 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

HomeFed beats Alset EHome International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

