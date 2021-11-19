Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Buy”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRM. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ITRM stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

