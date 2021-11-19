Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($24.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,935.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,695.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

