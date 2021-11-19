The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -516.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

