Seabridge Gold’s (SEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -547.87. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40. Insiders have sold a total of 103,732 shares of company stock worth $2,469,868 in the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

