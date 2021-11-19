Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

