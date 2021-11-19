Brokers Set Expectations for ironSource Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ironSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

IS opened at $9.66 on Thursday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,960,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

