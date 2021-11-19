Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $299.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $303.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.47 and a 200-day moving average of $259.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,270,441 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 44.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

