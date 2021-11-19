Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 626 ($8.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 796.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £446.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,121.51). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,973 shares of company stock worth $2,364,710.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

