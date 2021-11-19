FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gemini Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

