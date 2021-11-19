Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.47 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

