Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Piper Sandler

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.40.

TER opened at $150.85 on Monday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

