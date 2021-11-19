Truist Securiti Comments on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

OSMT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

