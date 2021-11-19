William Blair Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

