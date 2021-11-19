FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.