Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 8152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Specifically, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,800. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

