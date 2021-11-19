Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 37.3%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the October 14th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 3,496 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $10.09 on Friday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

