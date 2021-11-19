iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ USXF opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $39.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.