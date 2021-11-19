iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

