B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.66) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.63). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

RMBL stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

