Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VONV opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,914,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.