MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €34.24 ($40.28) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

