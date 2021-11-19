ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

