Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) to Sell

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NYSE NRDY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

