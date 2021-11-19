Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

