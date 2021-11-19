Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

