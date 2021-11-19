Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Critical Comparison

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 9.20% 7.54% 1.86% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 4.02 -$31.96 million $0.08 42.76 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.39 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Elm Capital and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.