Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CSL stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $243.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

