Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orbsat and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93%

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.48 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.70 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orbsat and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orbsat beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

