Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

HCXLF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hiscox stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

