Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Buy

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONTX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.