K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

ETR SDF opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €15.55 ($18.29).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

