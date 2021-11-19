Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of KERN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akerna by 196.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

