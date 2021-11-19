Zacks Investment Research Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Hold”

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

