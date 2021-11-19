IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$7.10 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) has been assigned a C$7.10 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:ISO opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

