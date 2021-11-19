UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($42.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.76 ($56.19).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.