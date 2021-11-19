JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €31.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

