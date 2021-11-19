Scotiabank Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVI. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.69.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

