Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

