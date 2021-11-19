Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

