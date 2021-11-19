Brokers Set Expectations for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

SPRB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

SPRB stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

