Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 56.27. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.