Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varta presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 opened at €116.55 ($137.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €129.79. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.