SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $380.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 137,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,626,069 shares.The stock last traded at $306.80 and had previously closed at $329.91.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in SEA by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,570 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

