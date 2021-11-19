RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 29,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 937,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $652,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,727,244 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,039. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

