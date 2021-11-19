Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 258809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

