Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $40.50. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 17,016 shares traded.

The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

