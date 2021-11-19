Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $40.50. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 17,016 shares traded.
The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
